Cold Moon 2020: All you need to know about the last full moon of the year

The Cold Moon will be the highest full moon in the entire Gregorian year (Reuters (Representative image))

Cold Moon, or the last and the highest full moon of 2020, will be visible on December 29. The 13th full moon of this 2020, this will also be the last celestial event of this year.

The Cold Moon comes following the celestial event of Christmas Star or the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. The sky sees Jupiter and Saturn in a rare double planet alignment during this Christmas Star event.

Here is all you need to know about the Cold Moon:

- The Cold Moon will be the highest full moon in the entire Gregorian year. It will be visible on two different days.

- According to ‘The Old Farmer’s Almanac’, a reference website for weather forecasts and moon phases, the peak illumination of the full moon is supposed to take place at 7.54pm IST on December 29 and at 8.57pm IST on December 30.

- “This particular Cold Moon will rise accompanied by Mars, which will be high in the southern skies just after sunset, as well as Jupiter and Saturn...” according to space.com.

- The Cold Moon also called the ‘Long Night Moon’ as it occurs on one of the longest nights of the year, around the winter solstice.

- For the next three days after this event, the moon will appear to be full-blown.