Cold wave: IMD issues health warning, suggests action in case of prolonged exposure

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 08:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People warm themselves around a bonfire on a cold morning near Yamuna Bank metro station in New Delhi on Sunday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that North India will witness severe cold wave along with dense fog from Tuesday. The forecast comes at a time when several places in the region, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, are recording minimum temperature below the five-degree Celsius mark.

Though the mercury rose slightly in Delhi due to a western disturbance, the department said the relief will be short-lived as cold and dry northerly and northwesterly winds from the western Himalayas are likely to bring the minimum temperature in north India down by three to five degrees Celsius.

The IMD has issued health warning and suggested action to minimise the impact of severe cold.

According to the weather department, the likelihood catching illnesses like flu, running nose or nosebleed will increase in case of prolonged exposure to cold. It further said that in case the body starts shivering, it is not something to be ignored and the affected person should immediately get indoor.



“Frostbite can occur due to prolonged exposure to cold. The skin turns pale, hard and numb and eventually black blisters appear on the exposed body parts such as fingers, toes, nose and or earlobes. Severe frostbite needs immediate medical attention and treatment,” the IMD said in its health warning.

And in case a person is exposed to severe cold, here are the actions suggested by the IMD:

• Moisturise your skin regularly with oil/cream

• Eat vitamin C rich fruits and vegetables and drink sufficient fluids, preferably warm fluids to maintain adequate immunity

• Don’t drink alcohol, it reduces your body temperature

• Avoid or limit outdoor activities

• Keep dry, if wet, change clothes immediately to prevent loss of body heat. Wear insulated/water-proof shoes

• Warm the affected area of the body slowly with lukewarm water; do not rub the skin vigorously

• If the affected skin area turns black, immediately consult a doctor

• Maintain ventilation while using heaters to avoid inhaling toxic fumes

• Take safety measures while using electrical and gas heating devices

