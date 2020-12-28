Sections
Cold wave likely to grip North India from Tuesday, IMD issues health warning

"Cold wave" conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh from December 30

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 09:53 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A cold wave occurs in plains when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and/or is 4.5 notches lesser than the season’s normal for two consecutive days. (HT Photo)

An approaching western disturbance (WD) is likely to cause snowfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad; scattered snowfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand on Monday.

There are likely to be thundershowers over northern parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh also.

When the WD moves away, under the influence of the consequent strengthening of cold and dry northwesterly or northerly lower level winds, "cold wave" to "severe cold wave" conditions are likely to be re-established over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from Monday night or Tuesday and over Rajasthan from Tuesday or Wednesday.

"Cold wave" conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh from December 30. Northern parts of Saurashtra and Kutch are also likely to experience cold wave conditions on Monday and Tuesday.



A cold wave occurs in plains when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and/or is 4.5 notches lesser than the season’s normal for two consecutive days. Cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is less than 4 degree Celsius in the plains.

IMD’s health warning. ( Sourced )

Ground frost conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh between December 29 and 31.

Dense to very dense fog is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi till December 31.

Most towns and cities in northwest India recorded "very poor" to "poor" category air quality on Monday morning with Delhi recording an air quality index reading of 336 in "very poor" category.

