College director, 7 arrested after Nigerian students thrashed in Haridwar

The video of the two students, without their shirts and crying in pain ‘oh God, oh God’ in the back of the car, has gone viral on social media.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 18:04 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Haridwar

Local students, villagers and National Student Union of India (NSUI) have come out in support of the Nigerian students demanding stern legal action against the private college management and their security guards. (Videograb)

The director of a private engineering college in Haridwar, five security guards, registrar and a non-teaching staff member have been arrested after security guards of the college allegedly thrashed two Nigerian students who tried to go out for dinner, said police.

Sanjeev Thapliyal, station house officer at Bhagwanpur police station in Haridwar district, said FIR has been registered in the matter of beating up of two Nigerian BTech second year students studying at Roorkee Institute of Technology (RIIT) Bhagwanpur college.

Thapliyal said on the complaint of Nigerian student Francis Koyang, an FIR has been registered against the college director Parag Jain, registrar Munendra Chauhan, five security guards and a non-teaching staff member on Thursday.



The two Nigerian students on Thursday evening, said police, tried to move outside the college premises for dinner but were denied permission. The students said they were bored of the college canteen food and stepped out to eat.

Upon their return, they were confronted by the security guards which led to a verbal duel followed by the students getting beaten up with other security guards also joining in, said police.

One of the two students is now recovering in a hospital.

Meanwhile local students, villagers and National Student Union of India (NSUI) have come out in support of the Nigerian students demanding stern legal action against the private college management and their security guards.

Protests were staged outside the college gate by NSUI and Bhim Army activists condemning the action of the college management and security personnel.

Circle officer Mangalore Abhay Singh said that no one will be allowed to take law into their own hands. He said security has been beefed up in the college area with CCTV footage being monitored as well.

When contacted, the college management information cell personnel said that they will soon release a statement.

