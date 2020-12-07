Sections
Home / India News / College principal in Guwahati arrested for allegedly raping daughter

College principal in Guwahati arrested for allegedly raping daughter

A court in Guwahati sent the principal to 14 days of judicial custody.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 20:52 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

The woman was allegedly assaulted when she was 16 years old. (Representational image)

Police in Guwahati have arrested the principal of a college for allegedly raping his daughter several years ago.

Ashutosh Kundu, principal of BRM Government Law College was arrested on Sunday based on the allegations of his 26-year-old daughter, police said. He was produced in a city court on Monday and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

According to the police, the complainant had lodged an FIR on November 30 alleging that her father had sexually harassed her for several months. The FIR has been lodged under sections 376, 354, 352, 506 and 294 of IPC for rape, criminal assault to outrage modesty, criminal intimidation, obscene acts etc.

“The accused was arrested following complaints by his daughter. The complainant says that she was sexually assaulted around 10 years ago, but she hadn’t complained then as she was very young,” said Nikumoni Bhuyan, in-charge of all-women police station at Panbazar.

