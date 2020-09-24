College reopening: How UGC and state governments are planning to reopen campuses

Students, not adhering to social distancing norms, stand in queues at the counter to submit their documents for admission at Chaudhary Mahadev Prasad Degree College in Prayagraj. (PTI)

After the University Grants Commission (UGC) issued a new academic calendar according to which the session for freshers in colleges and universities would begin from November 1, the Haryana government has allowed its colleges and universities to open from September 26 on a trial basis. In a communication to all colleges and universities, the state higher education department has directed them to complete all safety protocols related to Covid-19 and communicate the same by Friday.

Schools partially reopened in a few states of the country on September 21.

Here is what we know so far about the reopening of the colleges

* Apart from Haryana, no state has yet declared any new date for the reopening of the colleges and universities. Assam reopened its schools and colleges on September 21.

* The UGC had earlier mandated that all college and university final year examinations have to be held within September 30. As the respective state governments are looking for a way to conduct examinations in September, the West Bengal government urged the UGC to allow it more time. In West Bengal, final year examinations will be held in October and results will be out by October end so that new sessions can be started from November.

* The last date for completing the college, university admission process is October 31. The last date for filling up all the vacant seats is November 30 — thus keeping time for Class 12 compartmental exam results. Admission process in many colleges is already on.

* If state governments are not ready for reopening college campuses, classes will start online, UGC said.

* There will be no summer, winter breaks — not for this academic session only. As the delay will affect the next session too, there will be no breaks in two academic sessions.

* Schools in Bihar will reopen from September 28.