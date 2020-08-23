‘Come back, Rahulji…the country needs you’: Balasaheb Thorat

Sections
Maharashtra Congress chief and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat also described Rahul Gandhi as a “courageous, sensitive and intellectually-committed leader”.

Aug 23, 2020

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A day before the crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting slated for Monday, Maharashtra Congress chief and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Sunday said former party chief Rahul Gandhi should lead the Congress.

“Come back, Rahulji. Not only the Congress party but the entire country needs you,” the Maharashtra Congress chief tweeted on Sunday.

Thorat also described Rahul Gandhi as a “courageous, sensitive and intellectually-committed leader”.

He said until he takes over as full-time president, interim chief Sonia Gandhi should lead the Congress party.



“With due respect to Rahulji’s sentiments, we would like to say, ‘Come Back, Rahulji’. Under your leadership, we will be the voice of millions of Indians; we are determined to make history. This is not only the need of the Congress party but the need of the entire country as well,” Thorat, who is a CWC member, said in a statement.

“Under your able leadership and guidance, we would like to work for the poor and neglected in this country,” he said.

Thorat said Sonia Gandhi had over the years, looked after the large Congress family selflessly and had also made innumerable sacrifices for it.

“Under Sonia Gandhi’s leadership and guidance during the UPA government revolutionary decisions were taken keeping the interest of the people supreme. Soniaji’s struggle and hard work is a source of inspiration for the members of the Congress family, like us,” Thorat said.

On Sunday, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar too expressed his support for Sonia Gandhi’s leadership. “The entire Congress in Karnataka stands by the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and the Gandhi family. She has led Congress during times of crisis and saved our party. Anything that has to be discussed must be done so at the party forum and not in the media,” Shivakumar said.

