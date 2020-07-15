‘Come back to your home in Jaipur’: Congress to Sachin Pilot after his ‘not joining BJP’ remark

The latest peace offering follows Sachin Pilot’s statement this morning where he categorically ruled out joining hands with the BJP. (Photo @SachinPilot)

Stop all conversation with the BJP and head back to your home in Jaipur, the Congress impressed upon Sachin Pilot in yet another outreach attempt. The state has been teetering on the edge since Pilot made his differences with chief minister Ashok Gehlot public.

It was only yesterday that the party sacked Pilot as deputy chief minister and also from the post of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress chief.

The latest peace offering follows the leader’s statement this morning where he categorically ruled out joining hands with the BJP. Pilot, 42, said the attempt to connect him to the opposition party was being done to malign his reputation in the eyes of the Gandhis. He further underlined that he fought against the BJP to bring the Congress to power in the state.

“We’ve seen Sachin Pilot’s statement that he won’t join BJP. I’d like to tell him that if you don’t want that, then immediately come out of the security cover of BJP’s Haryana government, stop all conversations with them and come back to your home in Jaipur,” said Randeep S Surjewala at a press briefing this afternoon.

Pilot, along with his MLAs, has been camping in Delhi since Saturday.

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande also tweeted saying that the party doors were not closed on the leader.

“The Congress doors haven’t been shut on Sachin Pilot, may lord grant him good sense and may he understand his mistake. I hope he gets out of the BJP’s deceptive ways,” tweeted Avinash Pande.

Hindustan Times has learnt that KC Venugopal, general secretary, organisation, is trying to convince chief minister Ashok Gehlot to try to bury differences with his former Number 2. Gehlot, however, does not appear too keen and wants his detractor to be expelled immediately for “anti-party” activities.

The CM today claimed that horse trading was being done in Jaipur, and said he has the proof as well. Gehlot, in a swipe at Sachin Pilot, claimed that the “new generation” in politics was impatient.

“I have been in politics for 40 years, we love the new generation, the future will be theirs. This new generation, they have become central ministers, state presidents. if they had gone through what we did in our time, they would have understood,” Gehlot was quoted as saying.