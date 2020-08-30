‘Come, let’s play’: Pitching for Made in India toys, PM Modi discusses Aatma Nirbhar plan in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 68th edition of Mann Ki Baat radio address on Sunday. (ANI File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday once again exhorted the people of the country to make India self-reliant. Addressing the nation on ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi focussed on toys to realise this dream.

“Global toy industry is over Rs 7 lakh crore but India’s share is very small. We will have to work to increase it,” he said.

The prime minister said that thinking about children during Covid-19 lockdown, and held discussions with industry representatives to increase the production of indigenous toys.

He also called upon start-up entrepreneurs to ‘team up for toys’, saying it is time to get vocal for local toys. “Come, let’s play,” said PM Modi on the 68th edition of his monthly radio address.

He also said that the new National Education Policy too focuses on toys for children to nurture their creativity and innovation quotient.

The prime minister also asked young entrepreneurs to develop computer games in and about India.

He talked about an app innovation challenge which was held earlier this month in which many indigenous applications won great honours. “Everyone acknowledges capability of Indians to offer innovation, solutions. And when there is dedication and sensitivity, this power becomes limitless,” he said.

“Under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat App innovation challenge, there is an app called Kutuki Kids Learning app. This is an interactive app for children in which they can easily learn many aspects of maths, science through songs and stories,” he said. The prime minister also listed other similar apps on different topics.

PM Modi also hailed the discipline shown by the people of India during the festival season, which will help check the spread of Covid-19.

“We have seen unprecedented restraint and simplicity in our festivals during Covid-19 times,” said PM Modi. “People are being responsible. They are showing great discipline in celebrating festivals.”

He also hailed the farmers for increase in sowing area for different grains. “Our lives and society are driven by the power of agriculture only. Our farmers have proved their mettle even during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

The prime minister talked about the importance of nutrition and said it is the duty of every citizen to eat healty food. PM Modi said that apart from children, the women too should have healthy food.

“We have a saying ‘Yatha Annam Tatha Mannam’. It means our mental and intellectual development is directly related to the quality of our food intake,” said PM Modi.

He ended the Mann Ki Baat address with wishing people good health and urging them to stay safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.