Sections
Home / India News / ‘Comeback of betrayers shouldn’t be allowed’: CLP meeting

‘Comeback of betrayers shouldn’t be allowed’: CLP meeting

Jaipur: The Congress members of Rajasthan legislative assembly (MLAs) have demanded that the 19 rebel party lawmakers, including sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, should...

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 10:17 IST

By Sachin Saini,

Jaipur: The Congress members of Rajasthan legislative assembly (MLAs) have demanded that the 19 rebel party lawmakers, including sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, should not be accommodated in the party, contrary to the wishes of CM Ashok Gehlot.

A Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting was held in Jaisalmer on Sunday, where the lawmakers unanimously supported urban development and housing minister Shanti Dhariwal’s statement that those, who have betrayed the party, shouldn’t be allowed to return, said a senior leader, who is familiar with the development, requesting anonymity.

Avinash Pande, general secretary, All India Congress Committee (AICC), said that the high command is seized of the matter and he would not bat for the rebel legislators’ return to the party fold.

The leader said CM Gehlot told the MLAs that “In politics, sometimes to save democracy, dil par pathar rakhna padta hai (difficult calls need to be taken).”



The CM urged the legislators to be enthused about the upcoming assembly session that starts on Friday (August 14).

Earlier on Sunday, Gehlot had told media persons that he hoped a majority of the 19 dissident Congress MLAs would return to the party, as they have realised that the public is angry with them.

On July 13, the CLP had passed a resolution recommending strict disciplinary action against any Congress MLA and office-bearer, who is involved in “any conspiracy” against the government.

“This meet urges that strict disciplinary action be taken against any office-bearer or member of the CLP, who indulges in activities against the Congress government, the party or gets involved in any conspiracy,” the resolution had read.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ponting asked ‘what do I do’: How Aussie spinner cleaned up Laxman on debut
Aug 10, 2020 10:29 IST
Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 to be declared today
Aug 10, 2020 10:21 IST
‘Comeback of betrayers shouldn’t be allowed’: CLP meeting
Aug 10, 2020 10:17 IST
India data-curb plan ‘anathema’, US tech giants plan pushback
Aug 10, 2020 10:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.