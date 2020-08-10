‘Comeback of betrayers shouldn’t be allowed’: CLP meeting

Jaipur: The Congress members of Rajasthan legislative assembly (MLAs) have demanded that the 19 rebel party lawmakers, including sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, should not be accommodated in the party, contrary to the wishes of CM Ashok Gehlot.

A Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting was held in Jaisalmer on Sunday, where the lawmakers unanimously supported urban development and housing minister Shanti Dhariwal’s statement that those, who have betrayed the party, shouldn’t be allowed to return, said a senior leader, who is familiar with the development, requesting anonymity.

Avinash Pande, general secretary, All India Congress Committee (AICC), said that the high command is seized of the matter and he would not bat for the rebel legislators’ return to the party fold.

The leader said CM Gehlot told the MLAs that “In politics, sometimes to save democracy, dil par pathar rakhna padta hai (difficult calls need to be taken).”

The CM urged the legislators to be enthused about the upcoming assembly session that starts on Friday (August 14).

Earlier on Sunday, Gehlot had told media persons that he hoped a majority of the 19 dissident Congress MLAs would return to the party, as they have realised that the public is angry with them.

On July 13, the CLP had passed a resolution recommending strict disciplinary action against any Congress MLA and office-bearer, who is involved in “any conspiracy” against the government.

“This meet urges that strict disciplinary action be taken against any office-bearer or member of the CLP, who indulges in activities against the Congress government, the party or gets involved in any conspiracy,” the resolution had read.