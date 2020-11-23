Sections
Home / India News / Comedian Bharti Singh, husband Harsh Limbachiya granted bail by Mumbai court in drugs case

Comedian Bharti Singh, husband Harsh Limbachiya granted bail by Mumbai court in drugs case

The arrest of the comedian and her husband comes in the wake of questioning of several Bollywood actors by the central agency for drugs usage.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 15:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya being produced at Killa Court by Narcotics Control Bureau officers, in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (PTI)

A Mumbai court on Monday granted comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya granted bail in a drugs case. The couple was arrested on Saturday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after seizure of ganja (cannabis) from their house in suburban Andheri.

The couple was granted bail by the magistrates court on a bond of Rs 15,000 each.

Singh and Limbachiyaa were booked under sections 20(b)(ii)(A) (involves small quantity of drugs) and 8(c) (possession of drugs) and 27 (consumption of drugs) of the NDPS Act.

The arrest of the comedian and her husband comes in the wake of questioning of several Bollywood actors by the central agency for drugs usage.

