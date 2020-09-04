Sections
‘Committed to inclusive global security’: Rajnath Singh reaffirms India’s stance at SCO meet

At the SCO meet, defence minister Rajnath Singh reaffirmed that India was committed to evolution of a transparent and inclusive global security architecture which was anchored in international laws.

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 17:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajnath Singh also expressed concern over the situation in Persian Gulf. (Twitter/@DefenceMinIndia)

Defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) ministerial in Moscow on Friday.

“India values works of SCO Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure,” he said, adding that adoption of anti-terror mechanism by the SCO to counter extremist propaganda and deradicalisation was a significant decision.

“We need institutional capacity to deal with both traditional and non-traditional threats. Above all, we need to deal with terrorism, drug-trafficking and transnational crime. As you all are aware, India unequivocally condemns terrorism in all forms and manifestations, and condemns its proponents,” the defence minister said.

At the SCO meet, he reaffirmed that India was committed to evolution of a transparent and inclusive global security architecture which was anchored in international laws.



Rajnath Singh also expressed concern over the situation in Persian Gulf. “India is deeply concerned about situation in Persian Gulf. We call upon countries in Gulf region to resolve differences through dialogue based on mutual respect and sovereignty.” Security situation in Afghanistan also remains a concern, he added.

“In his address, Raksha Mantri stressed on the need for institutional capacity to deal with both traditional and non-traditional threats – above all, terrorism, drug-trafficking and transnational crime,” said Ministry of Defence spokesperson.

