Committee to study cause for high Covid-19 mortality rate at Bengaluru hospital, says Karnataka Minister

The minister announced this after a surprise visit to the hospital and interacting with patients at the hospital through video conference.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 08:46 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Bengaluru Karnataka

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a man at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (ANI)

A committee will be formed to study the reasons for the high mortality of Covid-19 patients at ESI hospital in Bengaluru, Medical Education Minister of Karnataka K Sudhakar said on Saturday.

As of now, 54 out of 421 Covid-19 patients who have been admitted in the ESI hospital in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, have died due to the viral infection.

“The mortality rate of the hospital is as high as 12.8 per cent and there is a need to understand the reason behind it,” said the minister.



Talking to media, Sudhakar informed that there are 494 beds in this hospital and 150 beds have been reserved for Covid-19 patients.

“Two patients are in serious condition and 10 are in ICU. They are recovering. Patients have expressed satisfaction about the treatment and other facilities here. Doctors and PG students are working hard to control the pandemic. I will be visiting other hospitals also in the coming days,” added the minister.

Medical officer of the hospital said that a large number of cancer patients were getting admitted to the hospital which is one of the reasons behind the high mortality rate.

“Also, patients are coming to the hospital often at later stages of infection which is also a reason for the high mortality rate. However, death audit has been ordered and the same will be submitted to the government,” said the medical office of the hospital. (ANI)

