Common Eligibility Test to help 2.5 crore job aspirants annually: All you need to know

Currently, candidates have to appear in multiple examinations conducted by multiple agencies. Apart from the examination fees, candidates have to spend additionally on travel, boarding, lodging and a lot more. (ANI PHOTO.)

The country will soon get a multi-agency body called the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) that will conduct a Common Eligibility Test (CET) to screen candidates for the Group B and C (non-technical) posts of Central government jobs. The NRA will have representatives from the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Finance and Department of Financial Services, the SSC, RRB and IBPS. It will be created as a specialist agency that will introduce state-of-the-art technology to the field of Central government recruitment.

“The Union Cabinet led by PM @narendramodi ji today took a revolutionary decision for the youth of New India. A ‘National Recruitment Agency’ for conducting a Common Eligibility Test (CET) has been approved. The historic move will benefit nearly 2.5 crore aspirants every year!!” Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar tweeted on Wednesday.

The Centre has sanctioned funds to the tune of Rs. 1517.57 crore to set up the National Recruitment Agency (NRA). The expenditure will be undertaken over a period of three years. Besides setting up the NRA, additional costs will be incurred for setting up proper examination infrastructure in the nearly 117 districts.

Here’s all you need to know about the new government decision:

1. Examination centres in rural districts of the country would help students living in far-off areas get access to the entrance examination. Students will benefits in terms of expenditure, effort and safety.

2. It will also motivate rural candidates to take the examination and hence increase their chances of getting a Central government job.

3. Currently, candidates have to appear in multiple examinations conducted by multiple agencies. Apart from the examination fees, candidates have to spend additionally on travel, boarding, lodging and a lot more. A single examination would reduce the financial burden on candidates to a large extent.

4. Women candidates from rural areas go through a number of hardships in appearing for multiple examinations since they have to arrange transport and also find accommodation in places that are far away. The location of test centres in every district would help such women candidates from rural areas.

5. The CET score of the candidate shall be valid for a period of three years from the date of declaration of the result. The best of the valid scores shall be deemed to be the current score of the candidate.

6. There shall be no restriction on the number of attempts made by a candidate to appear in the CET subject to the upper age limit.

7. Relaxation in the upper age limit shall be given to candidates of SC/ST/OBC and other categories according to the existing policy of the government.

8. The National Recruitment Agency shall conduct a separate CET each for the three levels of graduation, higher secondary and the Class X board examinations for candidates for those non-technical posts to which recruitment is now carried out by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

9. Based on the screening done at the CET score level, a final selection for recruitment shall be made through separate specialised Tiers (II, III etc) of examination which shall be conducted by the respective recruitment agencies.

10. The curriculum for this test would be common as would be the standard.

11. Candidates will soon have the facility of registering on a common portal and given a choice of examination centres. Based on availability, they would be allotted centres.

12. The NRA will also work towards a stage wherein a candidate can schedule his or her own test at an examination centre of his or her choice.