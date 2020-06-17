Commuters urge government to provide relief as fuel prices continue to rise

The rates of fuel have been increased again in the national capital on Wednesday causing more troubles for the commuters.

With the hike in fuel prices, the petrol prices stand at Rs 77.28/litre (increase by Rs 0.55), and the diesel prices stand at Rs 75.79/litre (increase by Rs 0.69) in Delhi, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

“Even a one rupee increase has an effect on us. The government should not increase prices like this, they should try to stop this hike as and when they can,” a commuter told ANI here.

Another customer, Naresh, at the same pump said that the hike in prices, especially during the phase when the city is trying to recover from the effects of Covid-19 induced lockdown is making it worse for the people and urged them to take immediate steps in this direction.