Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘Complaints are there in big project’: Bihar deputy CM on tap water promise

‘Complaints are there in big project’: Bihar deputy CM on tap water promise

A toll free number has been given and any complaint received would be resolved proactively, said deputy chief minister Renu Devi.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 10:24 IST

By Sandeep Bhaskar, Hindustan Times Bettiah

Bihar deputy CM Renu Devi said steps are being taken to streamline the things from district to the panchayat level. (Videograb)

Urging entrepreneurs to come up with solutions, Bihar deputy chief minister Renu Devi on Sunday admitted lapses in chief minister’s flagship Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal scheme, saying some complaints are bound to be there when a project is being carried out on a big scale. The comment comes days after HT reported that some 41% of the tap water supply projects were partially or fully non-functional.

“When projects are being carried out on a big scale, some complaints are bound to come. However, we have resolved 745 complaints received within three days,” said Devi, adding, steps are being taken to streamline the things from district to the panchayat level.

A survey was conducted on the instructions of the public health and engineering department (PHED) in different districts on the tap water supply project, part of the seven resolves programme.

As per the reports submitted by the district magistrates of 28 out of 38 districts, 186 of the 2,954 projects inspected were noticed incomplete, while 279 projects were found non-functional during the inspection. As many as 1,952 projects were running without any complaint, but 562 projects of different scales had minor issues and 189 had major problems.



Citing an example of a complaint from Amwa Majhar village in West Champaran, Renu Devi said, “It was resolved immediately after it was brought to our notice.”

Talking about the survey being undertaken across the state, she said encouraging results have been found.

The deputy CM said, “A toll free number has also been given and any complaint received would be resolved proactively.”

Appeals youth to set up industries

Meanwhile, Renu Devi also appealed to the youth and masses to set up industries at their own level.

“We are focussing on small, as well as large industries. Entrepreneurs have started to respond to invitations extended within the few weeks after the formation of the new government. We will extend all the necessary help to the youth and other people as per the skill acquired,” she said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

5 associated with terror outfits held after shootout in east Delhi, say police
Dec 07, 2020 10:24 IST
Farmers’ protest: 7 borders connecting Delhi with UP, Haryana remain completely closed
Dec 07, 2020 10:03 IST
LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal reaches Singhu border; meets protesting farmers
Dec 07, 2020 10:42 IST
Dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR, visibility reduced to zero at Palam weather station
Dec 07, 2020 10:35 IST

latest news

‘If Steve Smith found his hands then Hardik Pandya found his bat’
Dec 07, 2020 10:42 IST
3 children dead, over 50 people fall ill in Bihar’s Rohtas district
Dec 07, 2020 10:32 IST
US on alert after link surfaces between Nevada govt website, ISI-linked company
Dec 07, 2020 10:33 IST
With 32,981 fresh Covid-19 cases, trend of fewer than 40,000 daily infections continues for 8th day
Dec 07, 2020 10:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.