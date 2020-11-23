Sections
Home / India News / Complete ban or quarantine? Maharashtra to take call on Delhi travel in 8 days

Complete ban or quarantine? Maharashtra to take call on Delhi travel in 8 days

Earlier in the day the Supreme Court took note of the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country and asked four states - Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Assam - to file affidavits on the steps taken so far by them to control the coronavirus situation.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 14:59 IST

By Swapnil Rawal | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Passengers queue as they arrive to catch domestic flights at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

As the cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continue to witness a spike in the national capital, a Maharashtra minister on Monday said that the state will take a call on curbs on travel between Delhi and Maharashtra within eight days.

Cabinet minister Vijay Waddetiwar said that the state is deliberating whether a complete ban on flights, train and road travel to Delhi should be imposed or people coming from the national capital should be quarantined upon their arrival in Maharashtra.

Government officials had, however, earlier said that a move to halt train and flight services was unlikely due to the Centre’s latest “unlock” guidelines, issued on September 30, which stated that inter-state movement cannot be restricted. Therefore, Maharashtra would also need the central government’s approval for such a move.

As on Sunday, 6,746 fresh cases pushed Delhi’s Covid-19 tally past 529,863 while the virus claimed 121 more lives taking the toll from the viral infection near 8,400. The national capital is under its third wave of infections.



Also, amid soaring cases in Maharashtra, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had on Sunday said that a decision on imposing a lockdown in the state could be expected in 8-10 days

Earlier in the day the Supreme Court took note of the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country and asked four states - Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Assam - to file affidavits on the steps taken so far by them to control the coronavirus situation.

The apex court said there is a spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and authorities have to take steps and “prepare for the worst” for December. On the pandemic situation in Delhi, a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan told Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, who was appearing for Delhi government, “Things have worsened in Delhi especially in November. You file a status report on what steps have been taken.”

“It is time to introspect where we are lacking. Keep in mind situation is likely to grow grim in the coming months. The situation is likely to grow grim in the coming months. We are of the opinion that all states must be prepared for the coming months. In the last two weeks in November, deaths have increased in Delhi. Similar is the situation in other states of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Assam among other states. We need to know the situation as on date,” the top court said.

(With agency inputs)

