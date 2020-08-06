Sections
Complete lockdown in some areas in West Bengal’s Nadia from Friday midnight

Shops and market complexes will be shut, and public and private transport, except long-distance ones, will be off the roads, a senior official said.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 13:58 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Kolkata

Police officers check travel permission papers of a man, during the two-day weekly lockdown in the West Bengal state, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Kolkata on August 5, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )

The Nadia district administration in West Bengal on Wednesday announced a complete lockdown at some places for a week starting Friday midnight to contain the spread of Covid-19, a senior official said.

Comprehensive lockdown will be imposed in some areas of Sadar and Tehatta subdivisions of Krishnanagar Police District at Kalyani and Ranaghat sub-divisions of Ranaghat Police Districts, Nadia District Magistrate Vibhu Goel said.

Shops and market complexes will be shut, and public and private transport, except long-distance ones, will be off the roads, he said.

Marriages and funerals are permitted, but in strict adherence to the prescribed number of people who can participate, the DM said.



Nadia has so far reported 12 Covid-19 deaths and at least 1,231 positive cases, officials said.

