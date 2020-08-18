Sections
Home / India News / Comptroller and Auditor General GC Murmu calls on PM Modi

Comptroller and Auditor General GC Murmu calls on PM Modi

A former bureaucrat, Murmu is a 1985-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre. His tenure as the new CAG will be up to November 20, 2024.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:38 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

Comptroller and Auditor General of India and former Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor GC Murmu during his visit in Jammu.

Comptroller and Auditor General of India Girish Chandra Murmu called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.  Murmu, former Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, was sworn in as the CAG on August 8.

“Shri Girish Chandra Murmu, Comptroller and Auditor General of India called on PM Narendra Modi,” the PMO tweeted.  A former bureaucrat, Murmu is a 1985-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre. His tenure as the new CAG will be up to November 20, 2024.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mali’s president and prime minister held by mutinous troops
Aug 19, 2020 04:10 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Aug 19, 2020 04:03 IST
Govt jobs to be reserved for state residents: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Aug 19, 2020 03:26 IST
Visva Bharati seeks CBI probe into clashes
Aug 19, 2020 03:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.