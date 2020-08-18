Comptroller and Auditor General GC Murmu calls on PM Modi

Comptroller and Auditor General of India and former Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor GC Murmu during his visit in Jammu.

Comptroller and Auditor General of India Girish Chandra Murmu called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Murmu, former Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, was sworn in as the CAG on August 8.

“Shri Girish Chandra Murmu, Comptroller and Auditor General of India called on PM Narendra Modi,” the PMO tweeted. A former bureaucrat, Murmu is a 1985-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre. His tenure as the new CAG will be up to November 20, 2024.