Sections
Home / India News / Computer science graduate, debate champion: Major Shweta Pandey, the army officer, who will help PM Modi hoist the tricolour

Computer science graduate, debate champion: Major Shweta Pandey, the army officer, who will help PM Modi hoist the tricolour

Maj Pandey is the first woman officer to carry the national flag and lead a first-ever tri-services Indian Armed Forces Contingent during Russia’s Victory Day Parade at Red Square in Moscow in June this year.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 06:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Major Shweta Pandey represents the nation in Victory Day parade held in Moscow, Russia. (ANI)

Major Shweta Pandey, an officer of the Indian Army, will help Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurl the national flag this year during the Independence Day ceremony at Delhi’s Red Fort on Saturday.

Maj Pandey is the first woman officer to carry the national flag and lead a first-ever tri-services Indian Armed Forces Contingent during Russia’s Victory Day Parade at Red Square in Moscow in June this year.

Last year, three women Indian Air Force (IAF) officers had assisted PM Modi during the Independence Day ceremony. Flying Officer Preetam Sangwan had assisted the Prime Minister in the unfurling of the national flag, while flight lieutenant Jyoti Yadav and flight lieutenant Mansi Geda were positioned on either side of the saluting dais.

Here is more about the officer:



* Maj Pandey was commissioned in the army in March 2012 from the Officers Training Academy (OTA) in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai.

* Pandey is an Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) officer at the Indian Army’s 505 base workshop.

* She won the Garhwal Rifles medal for topping in tactics in the academy.

* She is posted with 505 Army Based Workshop (ABW) in Delhi Cantonment.

* The officer is a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) expert and has completed both basic CBRN and staff CBRN courses from the College Of Military Engineering (CME) in Maharashtra’s Pune.

* Maj Shweta holds a degree in computer science and has done her advance course in radars. She has won more 75 medals and 250 certificates in various national and international events such as speeches, debates, extempores, etc in school and college.

* She is an alumnus of the City Montessori School (CMS) in Lucknow.

* Her father Raj Ratan Pandey served as an additional director (finance) in the Uttar Pradesh government and her mother Amita Pandey is a professor of Sanskrit and Hindi.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

From the ramparts of Red Fort
Aug 15, 2020 07:32 IST
Inzamam recalls when Imran Khan ‘took over captaincy’ against India in 2004
Aug 15, 2020 07:29 IST
Independence Day 2020: A playlist of 10 songs to celebrate our country
Aug 15, 2020 07:23 IST
Jai Hind: PM Modi tweets ahead of Independence Day speech at Red Fort
Aug 15, 2020 07:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.