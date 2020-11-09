Maharashtra governor ‘concerned’ about Arnab Goswami’s health, security

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari spoke to state home minister Anil Deshmukh and conveyed to him his concern over the security and health of arrested Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami, according to the Raj Bhawan. He also asked the home minister to allow Goswami’s family to meet him.

Arnab Goswami, who was arrested by Mumbai Police on November 4 in connection with a 2018 abetment to suicide case, said he was being subjected to torture and was not being allowed to talk to his lawyers. He was speaking to Republic TV reporters from a van that shifted him from a prison quarantine centre to Navi Mumbai’s Taloja jail on Sunday.

“I had requested them please let me talk (to my lawyers). But they denied. I am telling everyone my life is at stake. My police custody was rejected. They tried to shift me at night only. Today morning they have dragged me. Everybody is seeing what is happening to me. They want to delay the process and keep me in jail. Please give me bail, I am appealing to the Supreme Court,” Arnab Goswami was seen saying with folded hands in the video.

The decision to shift the 47-year-old journalist to Alibag jail before he finished his quarantine period in the prison quarantine centre was taken after he was allegedly found using someone’s mobile phone as his phone was seized when he was arrested last week.

The Bombay High Court will pronounce its order on Goswami’s interim bail application at 3 pm on Monday, according to the notice issued late Saturday night on the high court’s website.