Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Maharashtra governor ‘concerned’ about Arnab Goswami’s health, security

Maharashtra governor ‘concerned’ about Arnab Goswami’s health, security

Arnab Goswami, who was detained by Mumbai Police on November 4 in connection with a 2018 abetment to suicide case, was shifted to Navi Mumbai’s Taloja jail on Sunday.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 13:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has also asked the home minister to allow Goswami’s family to meet him. (HT Photo)

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari spoke to state home minister Anil Deshmukh and conveyed to him his concern over the security and health of arrested Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami, according to the Raj Bhawan. He also asked the home minister to allow Goswami’s family to meet him.

Arnab Goswami, who was arrested by Mumbai Police on November 4 in connection with a 2018 abetment to suicide case, said he was being subjected to torture and was not being allowed to talk to his lawyers. He was speaking to Republic TV reporters from a van that shifted him from a prison quarantine centre to Navi Mumbai’s Taloja jail on Sunday.

“I had requested them please let me talk (to my lawyers). But they denied. I am telling everyone my life is at stake. My police custody was rejected. They tried to shift me at night only. Today morning they have dragged me. Everybody is seeing what is happening to me. They want to delay the process and keep me in jail. Please give me bail, I am appealing to the Supreme Court,” Arnab Goswami was seen saying with folded hands in the video.

The decision to shift the 47-year-old journalist to Alibag jail before he finished his quarantine period in the prison quarantine centre was taken after he was allegedly found using someone’s mobile phone as his phone was seized when he was arrested last week.

The Bombay High Court will pronounce its order on Goswami’s interim bail application at 3 pm on Monday, according to the notice issued late Saturday night on the high court’s website.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NGT bans sale, use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 30
Nov 09, 2020 13:17 IST
Is Bihar ready for a young CM? Tomorrow’s counting to decide
Nov 09, 2020 13:01 IST
Maharashtra governor ‘concerned’ about Arnab Goswami’s health, security
Nov 09, 2020 13:38 IST
Delhi HC notice to media houses, journalists over coverage of Sushant Singh death case
Nov 09, 2020 13:24 IST

latest news

Yash-Roohi critically review Karan Johar’s ‘The big thoughts of little Luv’
Nov 09, 2020 14:07 IST
Shatrughan speaks up for his friend Firoz Nadiadwala
Nov 09, 2020 14:07 IST
Governor Koshyari expresses concern over Arnab Goswami’s health, security
Nov 09, 2020 14:04 IST
Laxmi Narayan Tripathi on Laxmii: The film is sensitive, beautiful
Nov 09, 2020 14:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.