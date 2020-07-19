Confident the PM will come for bhumi pujan: Nritya Gopal Das

LUCKNOW

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das’s long wait for construction of the Ram temple to begin will end with the bhumi pujan ceremony likely to place on August 5. Das wrote an emotional letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, requesting him to visit Ayodhya for the ceremony.

It was after this letter that the Prime Minister’s Office sought tentative dates from the trust for PM Modi’s Ayodhya visit for the bhumi pujan. Now, with the PM likely to visit Ayodhya on August 5 for the ceremony, Das is close to seeing his dream being fulfilled. The Mahant wants a bhumi pujan on lines of the one performed for the Somnath temple in Gujarat.

A day after the trust, formed to construct the Ram temple in Ayodhya, held a meeting, Das, who heads the trust, spoke in an interview with Hindustan Times. Excerpts from the interview

You always wanted a grand bhumi pujan for the Ram temple. But will the Covid-19 pandemic keep the ceremony low-key?

We had planned a grand bhumi pujan for Ram temple like the one organised for the Somnath temple. Then President of India Rajendra Prasad and home minister Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel attended the Somanth temple bhumi pujan. The ceremony continued for three days. It was a grand and elaborate event. We wanted something like this. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this is not possible now. After much effort, we were able to get the PM’s consent to attend the bhumi pujan.

The tentative date for bhumi pujan is August 5. But if due to some unavoidable circumstances, the PM is not able to visit Ayodhya, what will the trust do?

We are confident that the PM will definitely come to Ayodhya for the bhumi pujan.

However, if due to some unavoidable circumstances and national issues, the PM is not able to come to Ayodhya on August 5 for bhumi pujan then, in the nation’s interest, we will delay the ceremony and will wait for the PM’s visit.

Finally, has the trust agreed to make changes in the existing model of the proposed Ram temple?

The Ram temple model prepared by VHP (Vishva Hindu Parishad) in 1989 will not be changed. It will remain the same. Ram temple will be constructed on the existing model. But some additions have been made to the temple’s model and that is what saints had been demanding. Now, the temple’s height will be 161 metres instead of 128 metres. The number of domes has been increased from three to five. Ram temple’s chief architect Chandrakant Sompura has approved these changes. A grand Ram temple will be constructed. In the meeting (Trust meeting on Saturday), we also discussed these changes.

Will stone slabs lying at Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas Karyashala be used in construction of the Ram temple?

Yes. All stone slabs carved at the Karyashala will be used in construction of the Ram temple.