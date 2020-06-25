Sections
'Confusion continues': Shatrughan Sinha's question to PM Modi on Chinese apps

‘Confusion continues’: Shatrughan Sinha’s question to PM Modi on Chinese apps

Shatrughan Sinha had exited the BJP to shift to the Congress ahead of last year's national elections. He was the BJP's in-house critics for years before joining the Congress.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 08:40 IST

By hindustantims.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shatrughan Sinha asked the prime minister to take “necessary actions soon” on the issue of Chinese apps. (PTI File Photo)

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter, asking him to clarify the status of Chinese mobile applications in India.

“Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Sir, confusion continues.... first a viral social media report that there has been a ban on certain Chinese apps in India. It also claims that #NIC under Ministry of Electronics & IT @Gol_MeitY had also issued restrictions for the functioning of some Chinese apps,” Sinha said in his first post in a series of tweets on the issue.

 

“However, #PIB, Fact Checker @PIBFactCheck the Govt’s official Fact Checker, rejected it as a Fake claiming no such instructions were ever given. All these reports coming during the tense situation between #IndoChina. Why Sir, these confusions & contradictions? They are extremely misleading & uncalled for at the least,” Sinha said in his second tweet.



He also asked the prime minister to take “necessary actions soon”.

 

The PIB tweet in reference was posted on June 19 where it had said that no such order was issued.

 

Sinha had exited the BJP to shift to the Congress ahead of last year’s national elections. He was the BJP’s in-house critics for years before joining the Congress.

On Tuesday, he tweeted on the Ladakh face-off, questioning PM Modi about “contradictions among our people on the situation on #IndoChina”. “It seems that the nation is confused & doesn’t know what to believe,” he said in his tweet.

“...we seek answers from you on the brutal attack & the unfortunate death of 20 of our bravehearts. Hope, wish & pray you will tackle this manner swiftly, without any further delay. The nation stands united with you in these difficult times.Jai Hind!” Sinha said.

The former Patna Sahib lawmaker finally exited the BJP last year before the national elections when the BJP decided to field law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from the seat.

Sinha was defeated by Ravi Shankar Prasad who secured 62 per cent of the votes cast as against Sinha’s 33 per cent.

