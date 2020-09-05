Cong asks PM to give details of Rajnath’s Moscow meet

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday said it was the “rajdharma” (the ruler’s duty) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Rajnath Singh to inform the nation about the outcome of talks with China on the border standoff in Ladakh.

“What is the conversation about? What is happening? Will the Prime Minister and the defence minister take the country into confidence?” asked the Congress’s chief spokesperson, Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The remarks came a day after Singh and his Chinese counterpart Gen Wei Fenghe held an over two-hour-long meeting in Moscow on the border row in eastern Ladakh. Surjewala said it was the “rajdharma” of the Prime Minister and the defence minister to take the nation into confidence on the important issue.

He also sought to know the outcome of talks at various levels — from foreign ministers to corps commanders and defence ministers.

“What is the outcome of these repeated conversations? How will we ensure that Chinese transgressions are defeated,” Surjewala said in a video posted on his Twitter handle.

Referring to foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla’s remarks that it was an “unprecedented” situation at the India-China border, Surjewala said: “We have never had this sort of a situation since 1962.”

He said the people want answers to questions such as how the Chinese will be repulsed to “reclaim our motherland”.

Later, addressing a virtual news briefing, Congress leader Rajeev Shukla expressed the hope that the issues between the two countries are resolved through talks. He, however, demanded that the government should give a clear picture of the situation.

“Conflicting statements coming from the government are a matter of worry for us,” added Shukla.