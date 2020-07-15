Cong evolves 6-pronged plan to counter Pilot

New Delhi: As the face-off between Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy, Sachin Pilot, intensified, the Congress dialled its prominent legal brains to guide the former’s team at every step even as the experts hold the latter in high regard, people involved in the matter.

The legal experts evolved a six-pronged strategy to counter Pilot and his loyalists, which culminated in state assembly speaker CP Joshi’s move of sending a show-cause notice to them on Wednesday morning. The decision to hold two Congress legislative party meetings, keeping the doors open for Pilot even as he was incommunicado, stripping him of his portfolios but keeping him in the party, and preparing drafts of letters were all done in consultations with top party leader and lawyer Abhishek Singhvi.

Gehlot , Randeep Singh Surjewala, Ajay Maken, and Avinash Pandey held frequent consultations with Singhvi, who was assisted by other lawyers. They relied on the Rajasthan’s state anti-defection law and the Constitution’s 10th schedule to make the disqualification case against Pilot and lawmakers loyal to him.

“As the shadow of the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] loomed large, we realised that we have to try our best to protect the Congress government. We decided to ask for disqualification of Pilot and his loyalists from the assembly as it would reduce the numbers in the House and brighten the prospect of the Congress’ majority,” said a leader involved in the meetings who asked not to be named.

The Congress decided against expelling Pilot from the party as it would benefit him. Under the legislative laws, if lawmakers are sacked from a party, they remain members of legislative bodies as independents.

For Gehlot, it was a chance to kill three birds with one stone. He could minimise the prospects of the BJP toppling his government, oust his arch-rival, and consolidate his position within the party, said a second Congress leader who spoke on condition of anonymity.

On Tuesday, Pilot called Singhvi and requested him to fight his legal battle, oblivious of the fact that he was actually helping the other side. “Singhvi revealed this and told Pilot that the honourable thing for him would be not to take [up] his case,” said a Singhvi aide who asked not to be named.

The Congress on Tuesday dismissed Pilot as Rajasthan’s deputy chief minister and the party’s state unit chief over his rebellion against Gehlot. It also removed two of his loyalists from the cabinet while accusing his camp of “conspiring” with the BJP to destabilise the government.

PDT Achary, former secretary general of lok sabha said that the Congress wants to use the clause (a) of para 2 of the 10th schedule that says “if the member has voluntarily given up the membership of such political party.” “There is a vague area and that Congress might try to show that as Pilot didn’t come for two CLP meetings that were called to save thr government, he has shown his intent. But these interpretations can be challenged in court “