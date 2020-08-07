Cong gives opportunities to young across spectrum: RPN Singh

Former union minister and the Congress’s Jharkhand in-charge RPN Singh says young politicians have always received good opportunities in the party compared to those in other political parties. He says the ongoing old versus young debate in the Congress is uncalled for. In an interview with Aurangzeb Naqshbandi, he says the Congress needs to rejuvenate the party organization and take up a narrative that resonates with the people for its revival.

The seniors versus young leaders debate has reignited in the Congress. Are young leaders apprehensive of their future in the party with Rahul Gandhi apparently unwilling to assume the leadership role in the immediate future?

I disagree with this whole debate of young and old. If you read the history of the Congress party, there have always been younger people trying to occupy positions and that is true of any organisation. I find it strange when a section of the media says that old people should be replaced by the young. Life is about competence and experience. Would you say Mahatma Gandhiji or Sardar Patel should have been removed from the freedom struggle because they were too old? Young people necessarily don’t attract young people. Ideas and narratives do.

We saw the exit of senior leaders and now the rebellion in Rajasthan. There seems to be a sense of despair in the party?

I would not like to comment on individuals. But there are many instances of younger people having got an opportunity in the Congress party. As far as Ashok Gehlot government is concerned, it had majority yesterday, has it today and will prove it whenever asked to. There is absolutely no problem.

Do you think the time has come for older leaders to make way for the young generation?

Age is just a number. Definitely younger people should be given opportunity and Rahulji has given an opportunity to many people but everybody has to await their turn. .. In the Congress, younger people have been given opportunities across the spectrum even in the Rajya Sabha, which is the House of Elders. So I can’t understand this debate.

In the last Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, you suggested that instead of launching personal attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his policies should be criticised. Do you think that the move to attack Modi has backfired on the Congress?

CWC is a forum where every member has full freedom to express his or her opinion in a most democratic manner. It finally takes the call and whatever the CWC decides, every member of the Congress party has to follow that.

But what about the personal attacks on Modi? Do you think the Congress needs to change its strategy?

I feel whatever attack has to be launched on the government or its policies and its leaders should be formulated by the CWC and collectively endorsed by the party.

Some Congress leaders say Rahul Gandhi is the only opposition leader who directly takes on Modi and Amit Shah and nobody else does.

As far as I am concerned I have taken on the Prime Minister, his policies and those of his government and the BJP at various forums . In my capacity, I have done that and many others in the Congress are also doing that.

You were a part of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in its second term. One of your party colleagues, Rajeev Satav, recently blamed UPA 2 for the declining electoral fortunes of the Congress. What do you have to say?

I think he has already clarified that. He might have said something in his over-exuberance and he has made amends by clarifying his remarks. Let’s end it there.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has suggested that Rahul Gandhi should have a conversation with his party leaders and also start touring the country. Is there a lack of conversation in the Congress?

I would not like to comment on what Pawarji has said. He is extremely knowledgeable, experienced and has great understanding of politics. His party is our alliance partner in Maharashtra. All I would to like say that we don’t need to look elsewhere. We have the greatest example of how to conduct oneself as a leader with propriety, dignity and taking along everybody’s views. We have our Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who has been the epitome of what a politician should be – dignified, calm, taking all views on board and reaching out to the poorest of the poor and her sacrifice is known to all. Also, the kind of progress we made under the leadership of Dr Manmohan Singh in his 10-years rule is something the entire country is proud of and his economic policies have been praised world over.

What about the suggestion of going on a nationwide yatra to reconnect with the masses? Also, do you think that hitting the streets is the only way for the party’s revival?

It has to be done by all members of the party but we need to have a rejuvenated organisation and a narrative that resonates with the people of the country.