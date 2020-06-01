Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Cong hits out at govt over handling of Covid-19 crisis

Cong hits out at govt over handling of Covid-19 crisis

“The future history books will recognise this government as the harbinger of doom. Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about protecting democracy. Until March 24, they throttled democracy,” senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 07:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Kapil Sibal. (ANI file photo)

The Congress on Sunday took a jibe at the central government’s handling of Covid-19 crisis, saying that the government’s social distancing with the people has increased so much that it does not know what is happening on the ground and how to address the problems faced by the people, especially the poor.

“The future history books will recognise this government as the harbinger of doom. Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about protecting democracy. Until March 24, they throttled democracy,” senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said.

He said that, prior to March 24, the agenda of the government focussed on Article 370, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the National Register of Citizens, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Triple Talaq law, and not education, health care or concerns of the poor. “Had this government concentrated on the issues concerning people, India would have been different today,” Sibal told reporters.

“I want to ask the Prime Minister that at least now tell us what is your definition of your fellow Indians? Does that definition fit into what happened prior to March 24? At least now change the way you are handling the future of this country,” he said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Drones used to kill locusts in Jaipur
Jun 01, 2020 07:34 IST
Cong hits out at govt over handling of Covid-19 crisis
Jun 01, 2020 07:19 IST
Full list of trains to resume from June 1; Jan Shatabdis, Durontos included
Jun 01, 2020 07:26 IST
Lockdown 5.0: How states have planned for easing restrictions
Jun 01, 2020 07:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.