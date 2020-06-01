Cong hits out at govt over handling of Covid-19 crisis

The Congress on Sunday took a jibe at the central government’s handling of Covid-19 crisis, saying that the government’s social distancing with the people has increased so much that it does not know what is happening on the ground and how to address the problems faced by the people, especially the poor.

“The future history books will recognise this government as the harbinger of doom. Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about protecting democracy. Until March 24, they throttled democracy,” senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said.

He said that, prior to March 24, the agenda of the government focussed on Article 370, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the National Register of Citizens, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Triple Talaq law, and not education, health care or concerns of the poor. “Had this government concentrated on the issues concerning people, India would have been different today,” Sibal told reporters.

“I want to ask the Prime Minister that at least now tell us what is your definition of your fellow Indians? Does that definition fit into what happened prior to March 24? At least now change the way you are handling the future of this country,” he said.