Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Cong says several BJP leaders are associated with actor Rajinikanth’s political party

Cong says several BJP leaders are associated with actor Rajinikanth’s political party

He said Rajinikanth’s party is not yet registered, his proposed outfit’s ideology and programme are not known and there is no clarity on whether it will fight next year’s Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu independently or strike an electoral alliance.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 16:31 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Chennai

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth gestures as he addresses a press conference to announce the launch of his political party in January 2021, in Chennai. (PTI)

The Congress said on Saturday it’s too early to make an assessment on the likely impact of Rajinikanth’s party in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, citing lack of clarity on ideology, programme and electoral roadmap of the proposed outfit.

The party’s in-charge of Tamil Nadu affairs, Dinesh Gundu Rao also claimed that “many of the BJP people” are associated with the Tamil superstar now.

He said Rajinikanth’s party is not yet registered, his proposed outfit’s ideology and programme are not known and there is no clarity on whether it will fight next year’s Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu independently or strike an electoral alliance.

“Once that clarity comes, we will be able to assess (the possible political impact of the party); right now, it’s too early to say”, the former Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President told PTI.



“What is his party structure, what exactly he is going to do, no body knows”, the Karnataka MLA and a former State Minister said.

“Till then, how can we judge anything?” “Is he going to be with the BJP... what he wants to do...

that all has to be seen”, the son former Chief Minister late R Gundu Rao added.

Rajinikanth announced on Thursday he would launch a political party in January 2021 to contest in the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 virus type has changed since June, says expert in Pune
Dec 05, 2020 16:32 IST
LIVE: Union minister Tomar tells farmers’ unions Centre committed to talks
Dec 05, 2020 16:51 IST
Covid-19: No UK quarantine for business activity from today
Dec 05, 2020 17:09 IST
Stop commenting on our leadership if you want stable govt: Cong leader to Maha allies
Dec 05, 2020 16:41 IST

latest news

‘Looks like your listening is partial’: Karthik engaged in Twitter spat
Dec 05, 2020 17:16 IST
‘You never know what can work for you!’
Dec 05, 2020 17:14 IST
NIA files charge sheet against six in Handwara narco terrorism case
Dec 05, 2020 17:10 IST
JRB Tripura Recruitment 2020: 2500 vacancies for MTS notified, apply from December 28
Dec 05, 2020 17:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.