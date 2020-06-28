Sections
Home / India News / Cong urges PM to retract June 19 statement on LAC clash with China

Cong urges PM to retract June 19 statement on LAC clash with China

The Congress on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “retract” his statements made at the all-party meeting on the Galwan Valley skirmish with China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) that left 20 Indian Army soldiers dead on June 15.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 04:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal

Addressing a virtual press conference, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said, “It is not too late for the PM to retract his ill-advised misstatements. When India’s security is in issue no Prime Minister should hesitate to state facts to build trust. Otherwise the Chinese will use his statement to their advantage which will hurt us persuading our friends globally.” The PM’s statements must be based on facts and instil confidence, he said.

During the all-party meeting on June 19, the PM had said, “No one has intruded into our territory. No one is present in our territory. None of our posts are in possession of anyone.”

Sibal said, “But yesterday Indian Ambassador to China in an interview said that India hopes China will realise its responsibility in de-escalation and disengagement by moving back to its side of the LAC.”



Sibal was referring to Indian ambassador in Beijing, Vikram Misri, comments made during an interview to news agency PTI on Friday.

Misri said, “India hopes China will realise its responsibility in de-escalation and disengaging by moving back to its side of LAC.”

The Congress had earlier sought a clarification on the PM’s remarks alleging that both the defence and the external affairs ministry had acknowledged the presence of Chinese troops on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

