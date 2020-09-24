Sections
Congress accuses BSY’s family of graft

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 01:39 IST

By Venkatesha Babu, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that chief minister BS Yediyurappa’s son, grandson and son-in-law had taken a ₹17 crore bribe in connection with the awarding of a ₹666.22 crore construction project of the Bangalore Development Authority in 2017.
Citing an alleged sting operation by a Kannada TV channel, Congress’s national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala — on his maiden visit to the state after becoming the party’s general secretary for Karnataka — said: “Is it correct that the CM’s son Vijayendra was in clear knowledge of Rs 12 crore bribe having been taken by the BDA commissioner from the contractor, allegedly in the name of the CM and his son?”

Vijayendra dismissed the allegations in a tweet, saying: “Shocking that @rssurjewala...has come all the way to Bengaluru and ended up parroting the false charges & lies made...by a private TV channel with history of character assassination, blackmail, and extortion.”

Surjewala demanded a judicial enquiry and the resignation of CM Yediyurappa.

Congress released extracts of alleged Whatsapp conversations, phone calls and bank transaction statements to make its point. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the documents furnished.

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, who was accompanying Surjewala, said that Vijayendra demanded ₹17 crore of which ₹7.4 crore was transferred through RTGS to Shashidhar (Yediyurappa’s grandson) and the rest was delivered in cash to Virupakashappa (the CM’s son-in-law) at his residence in Hubli.

On September 20, Vijayendra had tweeted: “Being in public life is not easy. You refuse illegal demands & reject requests of News channel head and the channel turns vicious against you & your family members. I won’t take this lying down.”

