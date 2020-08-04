Sections
Home / India News / Congress again reaches out to rebel Rajasthan MLAs, lists its only condition

Congress again reaches out to rebel Rajasthan MLAs, lists its only condition

Randeep Surjewala maintained that the only condition for talks with the dissident Rajasthan MLAs is that they leave the BJP’s “suraksha chakra (protection)”.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 13:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leaders have alleged that Pilot camp is staying at a Haryana hotel on BJP’s hospitality. They have also accused the BJP of attempting to topple the Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan. (Photo @SachinPilot)

The Congress party could hold talks with the rebel MLAs of Sachin Pilot camp if they leave the hospitality of Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana, underlined party’s national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday.

Surjewala maintained that the only condition for talks with the dissident Rajasthan MLAs is that they leave the BJP’s “suraksha chakra (protection)”.

“Innocent kids are being killed, gang rapes are taking place, people are being beaten up in Gurugram. There is no police available for them, but 1,000 policemen are deployed for the security of 19 upset MLAs. The legislators should first give up the Haryana police’s security, and friendship and hospitality of the BJP, return home and only then will the dialogue take place,” said Surjewala, once again underscoring the party’s accommodating stance.

Congress leaders have alleged that Pilot camp is staying at a Haryana hotel on BJP’s hospitality. They have also accused the BJP of attempting to topple the Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan.



Surjewala, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande, and senior leader Ajay Maken have been sent by the party to the state as Central observers.

On Saturday, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who earlier used harsh words against his Number 2 in the government, said that he would welcome back former deputy chief minister Sachin pilot and other dissident Congress legislators if the party’s high command forgave them.

“If the high command forgives them (dissident MLAs), I will hug them. I have no prestige point,” Gehlot said while talking to the media outside a Jaisalmer hotel, where the MLAs loyal to him were shifted ahead of the assembly session from August 14.

Gehlot has also rejected the claim of dissident Congress MLAs that their work was not being done.

He told reporters that the MLAs earlier used to appreciate the government’s work and now they are complaining about it.

He said people elected them but now they have “revolted”.

The fissures in the state Congress leadership came to the fore when Pilot and 18 other MLAs rebelled against the Gehlot government in July. The chief minister has accused Pilot of trying to topple the government and alleged that he did nothing substantial as the Rajasthan Congress president in a seven-year tenure.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pak court appoints three senior lawyers as amici curiae in Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case
Aug 04, 2020 14:20 IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has endorsed Sushant’s family’s demand for CBI probe
Aug 04, 2020 14:18 IST
Netizens baffled by remains of unidentified 15 foot creature found on beach
Aug 04, 2020 14:16 IST
‘Thin line between free speech and contempt’: Supreme Court tells Prashant Bhushan
Aug 04, 2020 14:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.