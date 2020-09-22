Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Congress, other opposition parties to boycott monsoon session over farm bills, suspension of members

Congress, other opposition parties to boycott monsoon session over farm bills, suspension of members

Congress and other opposition parties to boycott Monsoon Session over farm bills, suspension of members

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 11:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Congress chief whip Jairam Ramesh issued a statement on Tuesday saying that his party along with other like-minded opposition parties will boycott the Parliament.

The senior leader pointed out several reasons for their decision to boycott the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament which is being held under extraordinary circumstances due to Covid-19.

Congress said that the suspension of the members of parliament, not letting the Leader of Opposition air his views, and not referring the bills to a standing or select committee as the main reasons behind the boycotting of the session.

The senior leader speaking on behalf of his party also alleged that the recent bills introduced by the government have been not been passed but were rather ‘bulldozed’. He said that the bills should have referred to select panels for further review.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India-China military commanders to meet at least twice more before disengagement commences
Sep 22, 2020 10:51 IST
India rejects Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir issue at UN, calls for tackling terrorism
Sep 22, 2020 09:18 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 5.5 million mark, sees record recoveries at over 100,000
Sep 22, 2020 11:16 IST
PM Modi praises Harivansh after suspended MPs snub tea offer
Sep 22, 2020 09:45 IST

latest news

Anushka cheers Virat after his team RCB’s win
Sep 22, 2020 11:40 IST
World Rose Day: History and significance of the welfare of cancer patients
Sep 22, 2020 11:38 IST
CSK Predicted XI vs RR: Dhoni likely to stick to same team against Royals
Sep 22, 2020 11:35 IST
Covid-19: Maharashtra active cases drop by over 27,000 in four days
Sep 22, 2020 11:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.