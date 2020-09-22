Congress, other opposition parties to boycott monsoon session over farm bills, suspension of members

Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Congress chief whip Jairam Ramesh issued a statement on Tuesday saying that his party along with other like-minded opposition parties will boycott the Parliament.

The senior leader pointed out several reasons for their decision to boycott the ongoing monsoon session of the Parliament which is being held under extraordinary circumstances due to Covid-19.

Congress said that the suspension of the members of parliament, not letting the Leader of Opposition air his views, and not referring the bills to a standing or select committee as the main reasons behind the boycotting of the session.

The senior leader speaking on behalf of his party also alleged that the recent bills introduced by the government have been not been passed but were rather ‘bulldozed’. He said that the bills should have referred to select panels for further review.