Congress announces new executive body with 39-members for Rajasthan

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 01:27 IST

By Sachin Saini, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted his best wishes to the newly formed executive committee. (PTI PHOTO.)

Nearly six months after the open rebellion by Sachin Pilot, the much-awaited Rajasthan Congress executive list was announced on Wednesday night. The 39-member team comprises 7 vice-presidents, 8 general secretaries, and 24 secretaries.

On expected lines, the executives have a mixture of both senior and junior leaders. The party leadership has tried to maintain a balance between supporters of CM Ashok Gehlot, former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara and some recommended by other state leaders.

MLAs such as GR Khatana, Rakesh Pareek and Ved Prakash Solanki, who were among the 18 MLAs, who were with Pilot when he rebelled against Gehlot in July last year, have been accommodated among the general secretaries.

The party has accommodated 11 MLAs in the executive on VP and GS posts.



Govind Ram Meghwal, Harimohan Sharma, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Naseem Akhtar Insaaf, Rajendra Choudhary and Ram Lal Jat have been appointed as vice presidents.

. The leaders who have been chosen as General Secretaries are GR Khatana, Hakim Ali, Lakhan Meena, Mangilal Garasiya, Prashant Bairwa, Rakesh Parikh, Rita Choudhary and Ved Solanki.

The 24 secretaries are members of Youth Congress, NSUI and Seva Dal. Prominent among the secretaries are former MLA Mahendra Singh Gujjar, party MLA candidates Pushpendra Bhardwaj and Prashant Sharma.

A senior leader on condition of anonymity claimed that among the VPs are Rajendra Chowdhary, and among the GSs Khatana, Parikh and Solanki are known to be Pilot loyalists. The former deputy chief minister’s loyalists have also been accommodated in the secretaries list.

In the executive body, three women have been included.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted his best wishes to the newly formed executive committee. “I hope that under the leadership of Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara ji, you will be able to carry the policies, programs, principles and ideology of Congress to every village.”

