Congress appoints senior observers for poll-bound states

Congress President Sonia Gandhi approved the appointment of senior observers in poll bound states in 2021, according to a statement from the party. (PTI )

Congress has appointed senior observers to oversee election campaign management in states where assembly polls are due this year, the party said in a statement issued by its general secretary and Rajya Sabha member KC Venugopal on Wednesday. “Hon’ble Congress President has appointed following leaders as senior observers for overseeing Election Campaign Management & Coordination in states where assembly election is going to be held in 2021, with immediate effect. They will discharge their duties in close coordination with AICC General Secretaries and in-charges in the respective states,” Venugopal said in the statement said.

Elections are scheduled in four states and one Union territory namely Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Pondicherry. Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Bhagel, Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik and MLA of Kadwa constituency in Bihar Shakeel Ahmad Khan were appointed to the state of Assam. CM Bhagel responded to the appointment in a tweet saying, “I gratefully accept this responsibility given by the Honorable Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi.”

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, former chief minister of Goa Luizinho Faleiro and former Karnataka deputy CM G Parameswara have been appointed to the state of Kerala, where the party is part of the United Democratic Front (UDF) coalition.

In Tamil Nadu, where the party recently made several new appointments to key positions, and Pondicherry, where the party is in power, former Union minister of petroleum Veerappa Moily, former HRD minister MM Pallam Raju and Maharashtra cabinet minister Nitin Raut were appointed to oversee the campaign management for the upcoming elections. Former lawmaker BK Hariprasad, Jharkhand’s Pakaur constituency MLA Alamgir Alam and Punjab education minister Vijay Inder Singla have been appointed to manage campaign preparations in West Bengal.

Also read: Congress rejigs Tamil Nadu state unit

Congress has also been making many new appointments to the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee for the upcoming elections. A four-member committee to begin seat-sharing talks with all the left parties in the eastern state was also announced on Monday.