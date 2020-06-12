Sections
Congress attacks BJP ahead of Rajya Sabha election, says will approach Election Commission

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 15:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi addressed a virtual press conference on Friday. (ANI File Photo)

The Congress on Friday said that it will approach the Election Commission of India in connection with the Rajya Sabha election scheduled for June 19.

Holding a press conference, where he announced about Congress’ plans to meet the Election Commissioners, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in corruption.

Singhvi said that both BJP and Congress can win two Rajya Sabha seats each from Gujarat. “But the BJP is trying to gain a lead through undemocratic ways,” he said.

“The BJP government saw the coronavirus crisis as an opportunity and used money power and muscle power to influence the Rajya Sabha elections,” the Congress spokesperson added.



He also talked about Congress’ Gujarat MLA Punjabhai Vansh, who Singhvi claimed, is being harassed by the BJP.

“BJP is harassing him in an attempt to get him to resign. We are taking up this matter strongly from the court to the Election Commission. The ruling party cannot intimidate us,” said Singhvi.

Fearing poaching, the Congress had shifted its legislators to various resorts in Gujarat in the one last week, dividing them in zone-wise groups. While some MLAs gathered in Rajkot in Saurashtra, few others were in Abu Road in Rajasthan.

Recently, three Congress MLAs - Brijesh Merja, Akshay Patel and Jitu Chaudhary - has resigned, diminishing the chances of the Congress winning the second Rajya Sabha seat as its tally in the 182-member House now stands at 65.

Five Congress legislators - Somabhai Patel, Praveen Maru, JV Kakadia, Mangal Gavit and Pradyuman Singh Jadeja - had resigned earlier in March.

The total strength of the Gujarat assembly now stands at 172. The ruling BJP has 103 legislators, the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) two and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) one. There is one Independent legislator, Jignesh Mevani.

The Congress has fielded its senior leaders Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki, while the ruling BJP has named Abhay Bhardwaj, Ramilaben Bara and Narhari Amin as its candidates.

