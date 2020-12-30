Congress attacks BJP for ‘aiding corporate interests’, seeks swift resolution to farm protests

Demonstrators with posters and banners outside Vigyan Bhavan as a delegation representing farmers' unions arrives for talks with the Centre over ongoing protests against new farm laws, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Amal KS/HT Photo)

The Congress on Wednesday hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “only aiding corporate interests” while seeking a swift resolution to the farmers’ protests and repealing of three farm laws enacted in September.

“The central government has met the farm leaders several times now. It has called the farmers again today, but how will they proceed when the government refuses to compromise,” said Congress leader Kumari Selja. She added the government should support the farmers and listen to their demands by repealing the three laws.

“The entire country depends on the farmers. It is time that this government should embrace them as well,” Selja said. “People have lost faith in the BJP. Ten farmers from Haryana have lost their lives. The chief minister of Haryana should take a delegation to the Prime Minister and make him understand the situation on the ground.”

Another Congress leader Pritam Singh accused the government of murdering democracy. “The talks with the government have been inconclusive.” He said the government brings the farmers to the table but says the laws will not be undone. “It is the responsibility of the central government to break this deadlock by repealing the laws.”

The Congress’s criticism came as Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal, and Som Prakash began the sixth round of talks with 40 farmer leaders on Wednesday amid their protests against the three agricultural laws.