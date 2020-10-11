Sections
Home / India News / Congress calls for Karnataka CM’s resignation over corruption allegations, takes jibe at PM Modi

Congress calls for Karnataka CM’s resignation over corruption allegations, takes jibe at PM Modi

“If BJP and the chief minister has a basic sense of shame then Yeddyurappa should resign or be sacked,” Singhvi said at a press conference.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 14:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi . (ANI)

The Congress party on Sunday renewed calls for resignation of Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa over Rs 662 crore corruption allegations against his, his son, grandson and son-in-law. Launching a sharp attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that it is engulfed in a clutch of corruption with “dented and painted leaders ruling”.

Singhvi was referring to the allegation levelled by a leader of opposition Siddaramaiah against Yediyurappa ‘s son BY Vijayendra took a bribe from a Bangalore development authority contractor.

“If BJP and the chief minister has a basic sense of shame then Yediyurappa should resign or be sacked,” Singhvi said at a press conference.

He further took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, “Why the watchman is sleeping in Yediyurappa’s case?”

“It is unfortunate that you (PM Modi) are being watchmen for others’ homes but letting corruption take place in your own home, “ Singhvi said.

The Congress leader asked why no criminal complaint has been filed so far, adding “you have bribe giver and taker in front of you”.

