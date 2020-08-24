Sections
Home / India News / Congress chief should be from Gandhi family, no outsiders: Party workers

Congress chief should be from Gandhi family, no outsiders: Party workers

The Congress workers’ demand came amid a meeting of the Congress Working Committee.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 14:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress party workers hold placards as they shout slogans demanding that the party’s president should be from the Gandhi family outside the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Several workers of the Congress on Monday demanded that the party’s president should be from the Gandhi family as top leaders held a virtual meeting of its highest decision making body amid a controversy over a letter by top leaders over changes in the organisation.

The meeting of the Congress Working Committee is being held after a controversy erupted over the letter by more than 20 senior leaders calling for ‘full time’ active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party’s condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC.

The workers, who had gathered in front of the party office in Delhi, shouted slogans as well.

“We want party president from the Gandhi family only. Party will be destroyed and break away if any outsider is made president,” Jagdish Sharma, who had gathered outside the Congress office with others, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.



Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi offered to quit during the CWC meeting, asking the body to initiate the process for selecting a new party chief. However, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who spoke after Gandhi, and AK Antony urged her to continue.

Rahul Gandhi questioned the timing of the letter, which he said was sent to Sonia Gandhi when she was in a hospital.

Around 23 party leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kipal Sibal, had written to Sonia Gandhi demanding a “full-time, visible president” and overhauling of the organisational structure including elections to the CWC.

