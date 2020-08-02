Sections
Home / India News / Congress chief Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, says top doctor

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 13:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray,

Gandhi was admitted to the Ganga Ram Hospital in February this year as well after she had complained of stomach ache. (PTI File Photo )

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday, was discharged on Sunday afternoon, a senior doctor said.

The 73-year-old Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on Thursday evening for what the doctors called “routine tests and investigations”.

“Congress President, Mrs Sonia Gandhi who was admitted on 30th July 2020 evening at 7 p.m to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, has been discharged today at 1 p.m. Her condition at the time of discharge was stable,” Dr DS Rana, the chairperson of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital’s board of management, said.

Gandhi had on Thursday held a virtual meeting with her party’s Rajya Sabha lawmakers to discuss the political situation and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The meeting was attended by Congress’ top leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh.



Gandhi was admitted to the Ganga Ram Hospital in February this year after she had complained of stomach ache.

