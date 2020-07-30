Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi hospital; stable, say doctors

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram hospital on Thursday evening for what the doctors called “routine tests and investigations”.

“Congress President , Mrs Sonia Gandhi has been admitted today evening at 7 p.m to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. She has been admitted for routine tests and investigations . Her condition is currently stable,” said Dr D S Rana , Chairman(Board of Management) , Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The Congress president was admitted to the same hospital in February after she complained of stomach ache.

Earlier in the day, Sonia Gandhi held a meeting with party’s Rajya Sabha members and discussed the current political situation with them.

The meeting was organised through video conference in which its top leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh, participated.