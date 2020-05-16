Congress claims migrants detained after meet with Rahul Gandhi; police deny

The Congress on Saturday claimed that some migrant labourers were taken in preventive custody soon after their interaction with former party president Rahul Gandhi.

Police say they have not detained any migrant.

“Rahul Gandhi came, interacted with migrants. Later his supporters took the migrants in their vehicles,” a police official, not willing to be named, told HT.

Rahul Gandhi, dressed in a white kurta and black trousers, with his face mask on can be seen interacting with a group of migrants. The Congress leader, sitting on the sidewalk, is seen holding a conversation with the group, which has a few women, children and men.

“Rahul Gandhi came to meet us. He inquired about our difficulties. I told him we are not getting any food. It has been 50 days without work...He promised he will do something about it. Felt happy that someone came to see us,” said Mahesh Kumar, on one of the migrants who interacted with the Congress leader.

Amid a nationwide lockdown, hundreds of migrants, for days together now, have been walking or hitchhiking their way to homes.