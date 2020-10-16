Congress claims Vivek Oberoi-Sandip Ssingh angle to drugs case, demands NCB probe

Maharashtra Congress leader has alleged that the Central agencies could be overlooking allegations against Bollywood producer Sandip Ssingh and actor Vivek Oberoi. (HT Photo)

Maharashtra Congress has again questioned the ongoing Bollywood drugs abuse probe by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and reiterated its demand for a probe into producer Sandip Ssingh’s alleged links with the drug racket. The renewed demand comes close on the heels of a search conducted by Bengaluru police at actor Vivek Oberoi’s house in Mumbai on Thursday.

In a series of tweets on Friday morning, Maharashtra Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant reiterated suggestions that the Central investigating agencies could be deliberately shielding Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh, who had together produced a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I had demanded with NCB to investigate the BJP Drug connection in Bollywood. In my questions to NCB I had specifically mentioned the name of Aditya Alva found in Sandalwood drug racket who is brother in law of Vivek Oberoi who is partner of Sandeep Ssingh. But NCB didn’t pay heed,” he tweeted on Friday morning.

He further alleged that the Gujarat government run by the BJP may have favoured the duo.

“But now Bengaluru police hv raided house of Vivek Oberoi who is not only co-producer of Narendra Modi Biopic but also played role of Modi ji. Several Qns still unanswered as to why only this company was chosen for signing an MOU by Guj govt,” another of his tweets read.

Sawant wanted to know why complaints against Sandeep Ssingh were being overlooked.

“Not only us, BJP leader Subramaniam Swamy had tweeted demanding Ssingh’s probe and why he frequently visits Dubai. NCB has been summoning Bollywood actors, but the demand for the probe of Ssingh is overlooked,” Sawant said and asked why even Kangana Ranaut was not called for questioning by the Central agency.

Sawant is meeting Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh this afternoon to request him to demand that the NCB looks into these allegations.

BJP has however rubbished the claims and dared Sawant to produce the evidence at an appropriate forum.

“He is free to produce the evidence, if any, to the investigating agency or to the courts. BJP never shields any wrongdoer and the search at Oberoi’s house is an example of the same. PM Narendra Modi’s integrity or sincerity cannot be contested. The allegations by Congress leaders are malicious and born out of frustrations,” said BJP spokesperson Madhu Chavan.

Sandip Ssingh has yet not responded to the allegations.