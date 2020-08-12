Congress condemns Bengaluru clashes, CM Yediyurappa promises ‘ruthless action’ against culprits

The Congress party has condemned the violence at their legislator R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s house in Bengaluru.

DK Shivakumar, the president of the Karnataka unit of Congress, also criticised the Facebook post which led to the clashes, calling it derogatory.

“Completely condemn the violence unleashed on our party legislator’s house as well as on the police. Equally condemn the derogatory Facebook post. Nobody should indulge in violence,” Shivakumar said.

He also said that a meeting of all Congress’s Bengaluru MLAs has been conveyed at 12 noon at the party office to discuss the matter.

Responding to a tweet by BL Santhosh, the national organisation secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shivakumar said, “Let them (BJP) play politics even in such an unfortunate incident. We will address the situation as required.”

Santhosh had tweeted, “Dead silence by @INCIndia @INCKarnataka even after their Dalit MLA Sri Akhanda Srinivas Murthy was attacked, house ransacked yesterday in Bengaluru. Total support for Right to riot? For them appeasement in the only official party policy.”

Three people were killed in the violence in DJ Halli and KG Halli areas of Bengaluru on Tuesday night. While two of those killed in the incident have been identified, the police are trying to ascertain the identity of the third person. the police have imposed curfew in the affected areas.

More than 160 people have been arrested in connection with the violence in which 60 police personnel were also injured.

Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant has appealed for calm. Additional police force is being deployed across Bengaluru where Section 144 has been imposed. Leaves of all police personnel have been cancelled to ensure adequate security on ground, the police sources said.

Chief minister BS Yediyurappa condemned the violence on Twitter, saying ruthless action will be taken against those who are found taking law into their hands.

He also said that those who attacked police, media and the public will not be spared. He appealed for calm.

The police have arrested the youth accused of posting the message which irked the minority community members. The police have claimed that the youth Naveen is a relative of MLA Murthy. Naveen has however claimed that his account was hacked.

Meanwhile, Murthy is scheduled to meet revenue minister R Ashoka and seek protection for himself and his family after part of his residence was burnt down by the protesters who threw stones and bottles at the building. Some vehicles parked outside the house were also damaged.