Congress demands Karnataka CM’s resignation over corruption allegations

The Congress urged the Prime Minister to take action against BS Yediyurappa. (Photo @BSYBJP)

The Congress on Wednesday demanded the removal of Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa over the allegations of corruption against him.

Addressing a virtual news conference, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the Karnataka High Court judgment had rejected CM yediyurappa’s plea to quash FIRs filed against him over an alleged illegal de-notification of land in Bellandur area of Bengaluru city.

“Karnataka and corruption go hand in hand. The silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda is mysterious,” he said.

“The arch of immunity accorded to Yediyurappa is shocking,” Singhvi said. “We demand his resignation or he should be removed by the Governor. The BJP should free him from all the posts,” he added.

On October 11, he said the Congress had given the example of contractors and people talking of corruption in the matter of an apartment.

The Karnataka High Court, in its 20-page judgment, said the case against the chief minister cannot be quashed, added Singhvi.

“But do you feel that any action will be taken against him? No. Because the BJP ruling at the Centre and in the state is indulging in politics of shamelessness,” Singhvi said.

“Don’t listen to us, but don’t give homilies on corruption to the whole world and keep eloquently silent at all levels when Yediyurappa and Karnataka and corruption intersect and come to the public domain. Have some shame, some political shame and do not practice the politics of deception by providing a special constitutional arc of immunity to your chief minister,” he said.

Singhvi urged the Prime Minister to take action against Yediyurappa. “The whole country is waiting for the Prime Minister to perform his Rajdharma, his constitutional dharma. We will not hesitate to keep on reminding him of his constitutional dharma,” he said.