Congress dissenters' letter outlines 11-point agenda for internal reforms

Uncertainty over leadership has weakened the Congress and demoralised its workers, the controversial letter written by 23 leaders to party president Sonia Gandhi on August 7 said,...

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 23:44 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Uncertainty over leadership has weakened the Congress and demoralised its workers, the controversial letter written by 23 leaders to party president Sonia Gandhi on August 7 said, warning the high command of erosion in its support base with the desertion of several functionaries across states.

The letter, snatches of which were first reported on Sunday, outlined an 11-point agenda to usher in reforms in the 134-year-old organisation, called for an introspection of the reasons behind the party’s “steady decline”, and appealed to the Congress to take the initiative for the formation of a “national coalition of democratic and secular forces” against the Centre’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Even after 14 months of the 2019 electoral verdict, the Congress Party has not undertaken any honest introspection to analyse the reasons for its continued decline,” said the letter, whose full text was published by NDTV on its website on Thursday evening.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body, was not guiding the organisation effectively in building public opinion against the BJP, according to the letter. The “institutional process of merit-based and consensus-backed” selection had been disrupted, it added.



The letter, considered critical of the high command, sparked a heated discussion at a CWC meeting on Monday with Congress leaders mounting an offensive on the signatories. Just four of the 23 signatories — Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Mukul Wasnik and Jitin Prasada — are part of the 52-member CWC.

After a seven-hour, high-decibel debate at the CWC meeting, the party authorised Sonia Gandhi to effect any necessary organisation changes, and reaffirmed its faith in her and her son Rahul Gandhi.

On August 10, 2019, CWC named Sonia Gandhi the party’s interim chief after Rahul Gandhi, who preceded her as the Congress president, turned down calls to withdraw his resignation in the wake of the 2019 Lok Sabha election rout.

“We have witnessed a steady decline of the Congress Party reflected in successive electoral verdicts in States and General Elections in 2014 and 2019. Reasons are manifold and need to be immediately identified. Otherwise, the Congress Party will find itself marginalized, both in the States, which is already apparent, as well as at the national level,” the letter said.

“The uncertainty over the leadership and the drift has demoralised the Congress workers and further weakened the Party...,” it added.

At the same time, the letter-writers acknowledged the role of the Nehru-Gandhi family to make the Congress a formidable force in Indian politics.

“We acknowledge the resolute struggle, the visionary leadership and notable contribution of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. His enduring legacy will always remain a source of guidance and inspiration for the Congress party. The Nehru-Gandhi family will always remain an integral part of the collective leadership of the Congress party,” the letter said, while also appreciating the leadership of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

It went on to add that the Congress must take the lead in forming a coalition against the BJP. “For this, a sincere effort be made to bring on one platform leaders of political parties, who were once part of the Congress,” the letter said.

“An environment of fear and insecurity has engulfed the country. Congress has a duty to rise to the challenge. It must reassure the people that, it will defend and secure their fundamental rights,” it added.

The letter said this can be done only by a revitalised and a resolute Congress party that “unites the progressive and democratic forces”. The letter-writers also cited the coronavirus pandemic, the economic challenges stemming from it, and the military stand-off with China to emphasise that India was facing challenges on many fronts.

The letter also said the Congress was not nurturing leadership at the state and national levels, which “it had traditionally done”, adding that resource-rich individuals or those backed by powerful patrons have captured organisations such as the National Students’ Union of India (the party’s students’ wing) and the Indian Youth Congress (the party’s youth wing).

In their 11-point demand, the letter-writers sought “full-time”, “effective”, “active” and “visible” leadership; a nationwide membership drive; transparent elections at the block and state levels; and the reconstitution of the Central Election Committee, among other steps.

“In view of the gravity of challenges facing the Party, it is now, an imperative to urgently establish an ‘Institutional leadership mechanism” to collectively guide the Party’s revival’,” the letter said.

