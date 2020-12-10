Congress dissenters meet to chalk out future course of action

Some Congress leaders belonging to the group of 23 dissenter met at the residence of a senior leader who is not part of the group and could be playing the role of a troubleshooter following the death of Ahmed Patel. (Representational image)

After a brief lull, some Congress leaders belonging to the group of 23 dissenters held a meeting in the past two days to chalk out their future course of action, people familiar with the development said Wednesday.

A Congress functionary said the meeting took place at the residence of a senior leader who is not part of the group and could be playing the role of a troubleshooter following the death of Ahmed Patel.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath called on Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her 10, Janpath residence on Tuesday, a day after her return from Goa.

While the functionary said there is a possibility that the dissenters could have met at Nath’s residence, there was no confirmation about that meeting.

Repeated calls to many leaders of the group went unanswered.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is a part of the group of 23 letter writers who had earlier demanded internal elections and organisational overhaul, is said to have attended the meeting. He did not respond to phone calls either.

Soon after the Bihar results were out, Azad claimed that the “five-star culture” has gripped his party and that its structure has collapsed.

He added that the party needs to be rebuilt by having elected leaders from the block to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) level. Azad also claimed that there is a huge disconnect between the people and the Congress leaders and that “five-star culture” has gripped the party.

In Bihar, the Congress proved to be the weakest link in the opposition ‘mahagathbandhan’ by winning just 19 of the 70 seats it contested. While the Rashtriya Janata Dl (RJD) won 75 seats and emerged as the single largest party in the 243-assembly, the Left parties bagged 16 of the 29 they fought as part of the so-called grand alliance.

The group of 23 signatories, also known as G-23, had written to the Congress president in August this year, seeking full-time and active leadership and introspection behind the “steady decline” of the 135-year-old party while outlining an 11-point action plan.

Apart from Azad, those who signed the letter included Kapil Sibal, Anand Sharma, Mukul Wasnik, Jitin Prasada, Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Prithiviraj Chavan.