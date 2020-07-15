Sections
Home / India News / Congress dissolves all party panels in Rajasthan, aims for fresh start

Congress dissolves all party panels in Rajasthan, aims for fresh start

The Congress has gone for an overhaul in Rajasthan and dissolved all party committees in the state.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 15:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In this March 26, 2019 file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. (PTI)

The Congress has decided to dissolve the party’s district and block committees in Rajasthan with immediate effect, Avinash Pande, the party’s in-charge in Rajasthan said Wednesday.

“AICC has decided to dissolve all the District Congress Committees and Block Congress Committees of Rajasthan Pradesh with immediate effect. The process of formation of new committees will begin soon,” Pande tweeted hours after deposed deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said he was not going to join the BJP.

In an earlier tweet on Wednesday, Pande said that the Congress’ doors have not been shut on Pilot and hoped that good sense would prevail upon him.

On Tuesday night, Pande had announced the dissolution the State Executive unit, all other departments and cells of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee.



Earlier Tuesday, the Congress had also removed Pilot as chief of the Rajasthan unit of the party while chief minister Ashok Gehlot dropped him as deputy CM.Two of Pilot’s supporters - food and civil supplies minister Ramesh Meena and tourism minister Vishvendra Singh – were also dropped from the cabinet..

Pilot had skipped two Congress legislature party (CLP) meetings on Monday and Tuesday following which was dropped from the cabinet as removed as party chief in the state.

Pilot had been upset since the Congress picked Gehlot as the chief minister after the 2018 assembly polls but matters came to a head after he was summoned last week by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police for questioning after reports that the BJP was trying to lure away Congress MLAs by offering bribes.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Way his mind works in chases is amazing: Pant on favourite batting partner
Jul 15, 2020 15:14 IST
At IT panel’s first meet since Covid-19, MPs ask if they could attend Parliament online
Jul 15, 2020 15:13 IST
As multi-agency probe takes speed in Kerala, smugglers and hawala operators feel heat
Jul 15, 2020 15:13 IST
Female inmates at quarantine centre allege ‘lack of private space’
Jul 15, 2020 15:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.