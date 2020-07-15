Congress dissolves all party panels in Rajasthan, aims for fresh start

In this March 26, 2019 file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. (PTI)

The Congress has decided to dissolve the party’s district and block committees in Rajasthan with immediate effect, Avinash Pande, the party’s in-charge in Rajasthan said Wednesday.

“AICC has decided to dissolve all the District Congress Committees and Block Congress Committees of Rajasthan Pradesh with immediate effect. The process of formation of new committees will begin soon,” Pande tweeted hours after deposed deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said he was not going to join the BJP.

In an earlier tweet on Wednesday, Pande said that the Congress’ doors have not been shut on Pilot and hoped that good sense would prevail upon him.

On Tuesday night, Pande had announced the dissolution the State Executive unit, all other departments and cells of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee.

Earlier Tuesday, the Congress had also removed Pilot as chief of the Rajasthan unit of the party while chief minister Ashok Gehlot dropped him as deputy CM.Two of Pilot’s supporters - food and civil supplies minister Ramesh Meena and tourism minister Vishvendra Singh – were also dropped from the cabinet..

Pilot had skipped two Congress legislature party (CLP) meetings on Monday and Tuesday following which was dropped from the cabinet as removed as party chief in the state.

Pilot had been upset since the Congress picked Gehlot as the chief minister after the 2018 assembly polls but matters came to a head after he was summoned last week by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police for questioning after reports that the BJP was trying to lure away Congress MLAs by offering bribes.