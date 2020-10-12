Sections
Congress drops actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar as party spokesperson, she is likely to join BJP today

The Tamil Nadu leader’s jump to the BJP may play a significant role in the state assembly elections slated for next year. Sundar has reportedly left for New Delhi; however, she did not make any statements before the media present at the airport.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 10:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar,

(@khushsundar/Twitter )

The Congress on Monday dropped actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar as the party spokesperson. Sundar is likely to join BJP later in the day.

She has been associated with the Congress since 2014. Sundar was among the star campaigners who led the grand old party’s rallies during the Telangana assembly elections in 2018. She had then said that her party was the first to introduce the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament and the ruling NDA government has no will to get it cleared from Lok Sabha.

