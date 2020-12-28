Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Congress foundation day: Show of solidarity with farmers’ protest, ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on the cards

Congress foundation day: Show of solidarity with farmers’ protest, ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on the cards

The party, which has been speaking up in support of the farmers agitating against the three farm bills on the borders of the national Capital, will also focus on extending solidarity with them as part of its foundation day celebrations.

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 07:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The INC, formed on December 28, 1885, conducted its first session in Mumbai from the aforementioned date to December 31 of that year under the chairmanship of lawyer Umesh Chandra Banerjee. (Representational image)

The Indian National Congress (INC) will observe its 136th foundation day on Monday. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) members have instructed party state units to organise ‘Tiranga Yatra’ and run a social media campaign ‘Selfie with Tiranga’ in order to engage with the youth. They have also issued instructions to follow social distancing protocols in the view of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The INC, formed on December 28, 1885, conducted its first session in Mumbai from the aforementioned date to December 31 of that year under the chairmanship of lawyer Umesh Chandra Banerjee.

“December 28, 2020, marks the 136th year of the foundation of INC. On this day, the PCCs are requested to observe the party foundation day in state and district headquarters and instruct office-bearers, MPs, MLAs/MLCs to participate in the functions,” the AICC said in a press release. ”Tiranga Yatras and other such innovative campaigns may also be organised following the necessary social distancing protocols,” it added.

The party, which has been speaking up in support of the farmers agitating against the three farm laws on the borders of the national Capital, will also focus on extending solidarity with them as part of its foundation day celebrations. “The PCCs are also requested to pay solidarity to our fighting farmers who are sitting in an indefinite protest against the farm laws,” the release read.

“INC has been at the forefront in the efforts to forge a secular, democratic and united India, an India which is a world leader in all fields and has always put India first despite all odds and obstacles. The INC fought for and won India’s independence, forged the constitutional idea of India, built up the nation from one of the poorest (when India gained independence) in the world to a global superpower,” AICC said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will not attend the programmes organised by the party as he will be on a personal trip abroad. Party general secretary  Randeep Surjewala confirmed this on Sunday. ”Rahul Gandhi is currently travelling on a short personal trip,” he said.

(with agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

A month on, farmers have made highway their home
by Kainat Sarfaraz and Dhrubo Jyoti
Donald Trump signs massive measure funding government, Covid relief
by Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
2nd Test Live: Umesh Yadav goes off the field after picking up an injury
by hindustantimes.com
Congress foundation day: Show of solidarity with farmers on the cards
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh

latest news

Paine not out but Rahane out? Twitter ablaze after third umpire’s decision
by hindustantimes.com
After deteriorating last week, Delhi’s air to improve: IMD
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
With three daughters, Paramjit Kaur guards farmers’ stir at Singhu border
by Kainat Sarfaraz
Snowfall at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine; rains lash Jammu
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.