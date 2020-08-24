Sections
Home / India News / Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad offers explanation over letter, offers to resign

Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad offers explanation over letter, offers to resign

Ghulam Nabi Azad’s explanation came at the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) over the letter written by him and other party leaders calling for sweeping reforms in the organisation.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 13:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, one of the 23 Congress leaders who wrote to party chief seeking an overhaul in the organisation among other things, on Monday said he was ready to step down if he was in any manner helping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or working at its behest.

Azad’s explanation came at the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) over the letter written by him and other party leaders calling for sweeping reforms in the organisation.

Before Azad spoke, Rahul Gandhi questioned the timing of the letter written by the party’s leaders. The former Congress president said that the letter was sent to the party chief at a time when she had not been keeping well. He also said the letter came at a time when the “party is fighting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya and Rajasthan.”

In the letter, former chief ministers, members of the party’s highest decision-making body and sitting members of Parliament, had suggested far-reaching changes including dissolution of powers to state units and revamping the highest decision-making body.



One of the 23 Congress leaders had even sought dissolution of powers to state units and revamping the CWC even as another of the group as come out in support of current party president Sonia Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi said during the meeting that she was not willing to continue as interim chief even as several leaders urged her to stay on.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

BJP won’t project any CM face in Bengal for 2021 polls: Kailash Vijayvargiya
Aug 24, 2020 13:31 IST
‘Pranab Mukherjee deeply comatose, being treated for respiratory infection’: Hospital
Aug 24, 2020 13:21 IST
Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad offers explanation over letter, offers to resign
Aug 24, 2020 13:30 IST
Mirzapur 2 release date out: Ali Fazal to return for vengeance on Oct 23
Aug 24, 2020 13:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.